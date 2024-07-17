Mexico City.– After his resounding success in Madrid at the emblematic Bernabéu stadium, Luis Miguel is now in Barcelona, ​​the city where he will give his next two concerts this week. And he has not done it alone, as expected, he arrived with his great love, Paloma Cuevas.

The couple was photographed at Barcelona airport, showing their best smiles and holding hands, as they spend a few days in the city.

Although his concentration is focused on the stage of the Palau Sant Jordi, in those two consecutive concerts he has in the city, Luis Miguel was seen very affectionate with his partner.

A car with tinted windows was waiting for them outside the airport to take them to the home of Rosa Clará, a designer who makes wedding dresses.

Luis Miguel is the first Latin singer to fill the Santiago Bernabéu for two nights, so it is expected that his shows in Barcelona will also be a resounding success.

At the end of August, the “Suave” singer will return to Mexico to perform in Tijuana, Chihuahua, CDMX, Pachuca, Guadalajara, among other cities.