Mexico.- Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas were caught together in New York and looked in love, as if they were “a couple of teenagers”, Some news portals stand out.

Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas appear on the cover of Quién magazine, and in the main image of the same they appear in a restaurant in New York, where they look happy in life.

Luis Miguel and Paloma were at Daniel’s restaurant enjoying a special afternoon, it is in this place where they were photographed and it stands out that neither of them had bodyguards.

In Who they emphasize that they both waste love: “They looked like a couple of teenagers because they did not take their hands off each other and fed each other in the mouth between conversation and conversation.”

In said magazine they also detail that Luis Miguel and Cuevas will travel to Paris in April to celebrate the 57th birthday of Miguel Alemán Magnani, who is a great friend of the singer of songs like ‘La Incondicional’ and ‘Suave’.

Luis Miguel prepares his tour for 2023 and in the program ‘Todo para la mujer’ they mention that it would officially start in September 2023. It would offer 25 presentations at the National Auditorium and there is the possibility that it will open more dates both in Mexico City (CDMX) and in other states of the Mexican Republic.

