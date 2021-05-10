In chapter 5 of Luis Miguel, the series season 2, we not only saw the singer sad for the death of Hugo López, his manager, but also how he managed to interpret one of the songs from Frank Sinatra, music legend.

According to Netflix fiction, Christina Martel, Miguel’s mother (who in real life represents Miguel Alemán Magnani, a friend of the artist), was the one who got Micky to have contact with the legendary American interpreter.

Thanks to this meeting, Luis Miguel traveled to New York to sing in front of Sinatra and so on. get a chance to be a part of their 1994 album Duets II.

In 1994, Luis Miguel traveled to New York to meet Frank Sinatra. Photo: Netflix.

Although at first the American was reluctant – he even asked him if he knew how to sing -, the ‘Sol’ convinced him after playing “I miss you” on piano, a song composed by Armando Manzanero. This helped him to be on the album singing “Come fly with me”.

The ‘Sol de México’ was also part of the tribute for the 80 years of life of the so-called ‘The voice’ in 1995. The event was held at the Shrine auditorium, in Los Angeles.

Luis Miguel on Frank Sinatra’s 80th birthday

“I am very happy to be here tonight because, as a child, I had the opportunity to listen to Frank Sinatra songs, so I think I learned English from his songs. Ten years later, I had the opportunity to sing on his album, that was like a dream come true. So happy birthday, Frank. Thank you. I hope all of you come to fly with me tonight, “said Luis Miguel to the interpreter of” New York, New York. “

Luis Miguel, series 2 chapter 5 is now available on Netflix.