A few days after the premiere of Luis Miguel, the season 2 series on Netflix, it has been announced that, as in the first part, Diego Boneta will perform the hits of ‘Sol de México’.

But that’s not all, the actor revealed that, as happened in 2018, he had the opportunity to talk again with the singer for this new stage of the biopic.

A new encounter

In conversation with Efe, Boneta revealed that he spoke with the artist prior to the start of the recordings and that “he took advantage of every minute he was with him” to be able to interpret it in the best way.

“It was amazing to be able to count on him during this. Sitting with Luis Miguel was something I really got the most out of, but it was the writers who most talked with him because the first season was based on a book and the second was not, so it was time to do a very detailed investigation, “he said.

Trailer of Luis Miguel, the series season 2

What will happen in Luis Miguel, series 2?

In the commented trailer, you can see some of the most important milestones in the trajectory of the ‘Sol de México’, among which stand out his collaboration with Frank Sinatra and the tours he offered in the 1990s.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated moments by viewers is the singer’s meeting with his daughter Michelle Salas, a character who is played by the Argentine Macarena Achaga.

Likewise, we will see the course of the search for Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel. In the first season, Luisito Rey died without telling his son the whereabouts of his mothers, which caused the singer’s fury. Now, and thanks to the advance, we see that his uncle Mario Gallego would be behind the disappearance of the woman.

Luis Miguel, the series season 2 arrives this Sunday 18 on Netflix.