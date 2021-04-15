There are just a few days until the premiere of the second season of Luis Miguel’s series, ‘Sol de México’. After a long waiting period of more than two years, fans will be able to once again enjoy the story of one of the greatest artists in Latin music.

Every weekend, the Netflix platform will launch an episode about the life and work of the singer. The expected premiere is this Sunday, April 18, from 7:00 pm (Mexico time). However, many followers continue to wonder about the character Patricio Robles who appears surprisingly in the series, as can be seen in the trailer.

In the following note, we will tell you about the enigmatic interpreter and his relationship with the real Luis Miguel.

Who is Patricio Robles in the Luis Miguel series?

Due to the proximity of years, it is predicted that Patricio robles It could be the television version of Mauricio Abaroa , who was Luis Miguel’s manager after the death of Hugo López in December 1993. The new representative, at that time, was the one who achieved the meeting between Luis Miguel and Frank Sinatra, as well as his presentation at the celebration of the birthday number 80 of the legendary singer in 1995.

However, due to medical problems, he stopped keeping Luis Miguel’s agenda and in his replacement entered Alejandro Asensi, what It would also be the option of the true identity of Patricio Robles . Both possibilities remain open and everything will be known next Sunday, April 18.

What relationship did Patricio Robles have with Luis Miguel?

If it is confirmed that Patricio Robles is Alejandro Asensi in the series, then it is important to know that the relationship between the singer and Asensi was quite close for many years. They have known each other since childhood, as their parents were close friends.

Therefore, when Luis Miguel stopped having Abaroa as his representative, he did not hesitate to give the position to his dear friend Asensi. With the new manager of his artistic agendas, the ‘Sol de México’ shone with millionaire contracts and with different record labels. But neither fame nor money made that friendship brought to the profession end. Asensi had an affair in 2008 with Michelle Salas, the singer’s daughter, an affair that Luis Miguel rejected, so he fired his friend.

What will we see of Patricio Robles in the second season of Luis Miguel?

According to the preview of the series, it is seen that Robles arrives at the artist’s agency and introduces himself. At that time, Hugo López, the then manager of the ‘Sol de México’, was already severely affected by the colon cancer that he suffered and that had been diagnosed years before.

At another time, the images show that Patricio Robles assures that he will go on tour with Luis Miguel and will try to convince him to become his new manager, since he got it not only because of work, but because he was a friend of the singer.

When is Luis Miguel 2 released?

The second part of Luis Miguel’s series will premiere this Sunday, April 18 at 7:00 pm (Mexican and Peruvian time). This new installment will be given a day before the 51st birthday of the ‘Sol de México’.

Schedule of the premiere of Luis Miguel, the second season series

The debut hours for the rest of the world are:

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

United States (New York, Miami, Washington DC): 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 19)

Where to see the complete series of Luis Miguel?

The second season of the series, dedicated to the life of the Mexican artist Luis Miguel in his adulthood, is you can watch on the Netflix streaming platform. Its premiere is this Sunday, April 18.

