Luis Miguel, the series of the Mexican idol, is close to premiering its second season and fans could not be more excited to see the new episodes that will show his adult stage and the different obstacles he will have to go through to rise to stardom.

As for the personal life of the ‘Sol de México’, we will see the problems that the protagonist has with his daughter and with the people around him. Along these lines, the new trailer anticipates the separation with his younger brother Sergio.

What some followers of the program do not know is that the estrangement between brothers arose after the end of the romance between Luis Miguel and Mariah Carey, who is now a renowned singer and producer of American music.

In 2001, a teenage Sergio was considering taking a university degree in England after finishing school. Luis Miguel was willing to bear all the expenses, but the breakdown of their love relationship led to the worst weather for the day that closed the details of his brother’s trip.

As it is remembered, Mariah Carey was admitted to a medical center alleging “extreme exhaustion”, although The Sun reported that she had tried to commit suicide due to a picture of depression. The artist’s mother prevented Luis Miguel from seeing her, causing him a lot of anger and tension.

“The day that this discussion takes place was the worst possible moment to address this issue (Sergio’s studies). Luis Miguel was already coming as he was coming from what, according to him, was an unacceptable rudeness from Mariah’s mother. Then there is this shock, this spark that jumps and makes everything burn ”, details the book Oro de rey.

Photo: Composition / Channel CB24

When is Luis Miguel 2 released?

The second part of Luis Miguel’s series will premiere this Sunday, April 18 at 7:00 pm (Mexican and Peruvian time). This new installment will be given a day before the 51st birthday of the ‘Sol de México’.

Where to see the complete series of Luis Miguel?

The second season of the series, dedicated to the life of the Mexican artist Luis Miguel in his adulthood, is you can watch on the Netflix streaming platform. Its premiere is this Sunday, April 18.