One of the most anticipated releases of Netflix this year is yet to come: Luis Miguel, the series season 2 premieres this Sunday. Fans are the most excited to find out more about the artist.

In the first part, we saw scenes that took us through Luis Miguel’s childhood and adolescence. Her first loves, photographer Mariana Yazbek, Isabela Camil (Erika) and Sophie, a character based on Stephanie Salas, mother of her daughter Michelle, were also included.

What will we see in the second season of Luis Miguel?

The series should provide more information on the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel. Recall that at the end of season 1, the plot was closed when the singer received information about her from his manager.

When does Luis Miguel, the series season 2 premiere?

In the trailer shared by Netflix, it was confirmed that the new episodes of Luis Miguel 2 will be available from April 18, 2021.

Opening time of Luis Miguel 2 in Peru

The series, which will be available on Netflix, will have a total of eight chapters, which will be released each Sunday at 7:00 pm, (Peruvian time).

Luis Miguel, the series season 2 – trailer

Premiere time of Luis Miguel, the series season 2 in Latin America

Next, we show you the opening time for each country:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Peru: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Panama: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

United States (New York, Miami, Washington DC): 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Bolivia: 8.00 pm

Canada: 8.00 pm

Cuba: 8.00 pm

Paraguay: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 19).