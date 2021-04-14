A few days before the premiere of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series, thousands of fans want to know what the ‘Sol de México’ will do to find his mother. The first part of the show premiered in 2018 and was one of Netflix’s early hits.

The new episodes will show us Luis Miguel (Diego Bonetta) in his adulthood and his rise to fame, which will have different obstacles. In addition, we will see the problems that the protagonist has with his daughter. Next, we will show you the date and time of the premiere of the new season of Luis Miguel, the series.

Luis Miguel, the series season 2 – release date

The second season of Luis Miguel, the series will premiere this Sunday, April 18 through Netflix.

Luis Miguel, the series season 2 – opening time in Peru and other countries

Next, we show you the opening time of Luis Miguel, series 2 in each country:

Peru: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

United States (New York, Miami, Washington DC): 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 19)

Luis Miguel, the series season 2 – trailer

Luis Miguel, series 2 – cast

Season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series will star Diego Bonetta and Camila Sodi. The rest of the cast will be made up of César Bordón, Juan Pablo Zurita, César Santana, Martín Bello, Lola Casamayor, Pilar Santacruz, Javier Gómez, Kevin Holt and Gabriel Nuncio.

On the other hand, these are the actors who join in this second part of the successful Netflix series:

Macarena Achaga

Fernando Guallar

Pablo Cruz Guerrero

Juan Ignacio Cane

Teresa Ruiz

Valery Sais

Axel Llunas.