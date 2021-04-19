The return of Luis Miguel, the series has put fans to inquire once again in his life and his career. To everyone’s surprise, Netflix announced that, for the premiere, viewers would be able to see the first two episodes of fiction.

Thanks to the images, we have seen that the investigations into the disappearance of his mother, Marcela Basteri, continue, but this time under the command of the Mossad agency. Among the new information presented, an alleged concert in Lima and an accident involving Luis Miguel were included.

In chapter two of Luis Miguel, the series season 2, it is announced that his representatives agree to a concert in Peru, something that caused the change of his regular tour.

Here we see how the singer accepts the show, they arrive in Lima and the concert begins. The Netflix version of the series states that, during the event, a bad handling of the sound system caused the tinnitus that the singer was diagnosed with.

But, if we review the concert list that El sol de México has given in our country, the closest date was given in its Tour 33, October 30, 2004. The artist did not return to our country until his Greatest Hits Tour on two dates: November 4, 2010 and November 7, 2013. There is no record of a show in 2005.

Tours of Luis Miguel that have had date in Lima, Peru

Tour America 1996 – November 19, 1996 in Lima

My Romances Tour – November 20, 2002 in Lima

33 Tour – October 30, 2004 in Lima

Luis Miguel Tour / Greatest Hits Tour – November 4, 2010 / November 7, 2013 in Lima

Mexico Forever Tour – March 10, 2019 in Lima

Luis Miguel’s diagnosis of tinnitus is real, the singer confirmed it in 2015 to the newspaper El Clarín. On that occasion he said the following:

“It’s a complicated situation, but you have to think that I started this career when I was 9 years old: with music, decibels, concerts. They have been exposed to very loud sounds for more than 30 years ”, he commented.

Chapter 3 of Luis Miguel, season 2 series arrives next Sunday, April 25 via Netflix.