The economic conditions in La Noria are not the best, even despite the achievement of the league title, this situation has generated a certain austerity in Cruz Azul, which has been complicated by the renewal of contracts as well as the signing of new players to reinforce to the current staff and cover some casualties.
That is why free agency and the players to end the contract look like an excellent alternative for the machine, the way by which he would have gotten his first signing for the new semester, it is Luis Ángel Mendoza, better known as the ‘ Quick ‘
Mendoza, who was ruled out by Mazatlan for next season, was waiting to find space in a Liga Mx team and has found it precisely in the Mexican soccer champion.
Although, the contractual details of the arrival of the former soccer player from América are unknown, it is known that the role he will have within the machine is to supply Elías Hernández, who also as a free agent left for León and gave him an opportunity. Quick ‘who is already doing the preseason with the team even without being officially announced.
