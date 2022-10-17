Luis Gerardo Mendez is a Mexican actor known in our midst for starring in the series ‘Club de cuervos’ (as Chava Iglesias) together with Stephanie Cayo and also for his participation in the series ‘Narcos’ (Víctor Tapia).

Currently, it has become a artist for export, so He has just made the leap with his foray into the comedy Tiempo para mí, starring Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart, in which he gives life to a Latino millionaire and professional, that breaks with the label designed for performers from this part of the continent.

“The potential that the Latin market has is incredible, there is this hunger to have representation in movies and series, which sounds like good news, but in reality there is a long way to go, because the issue of representation is not only having actors or Latin actresses in your films or TV series, but to be specific with that representation”, he reflects.

Méndez refers to the importance of Latino actors playing relevant characters in big Hollywood productions and not limiting themselves to the classic roles of migrants and drug traffickers.

“In this case, in Time for me, it seemed interesting to me to play this character (Armando Zavala), an eccentric millionaire and also committed to global warming. That is the type of representation that I like to do, that is, these characters that we have not seen on the screen and that are real: one of the richest men in the world is Mexican, and that is why they are not so difficult to believe. It’s reality, we just haven’t seen it on screen and that’s always interesting and appealing to me,” he says.

Regarding Armando Zavala’s profile in Tiempo para mí, he comments: “My character serves to be Sonny’s (Kevin Hart) worst nightmare, so that he can be jealous of this man who works with his wife. And, in that sense, the biggest threat had to be a guy, who is a millionaire businessman, aware of global warming, with a good heart, a good person and, in addition, with perfect hair. I spoke with the director… he told him: ‘I think Armando must have enviable hair, we have to get the most expensive wig in the industry, so that he is really a danger to Sonny’”.

Regarding sharing scenes with Kevin Hart and Regina Hall, who plays Maya, Sonny’s wife, he says: “It was very intense because there is a lot of improvisation in this movie. I like to improvise, I’ve always thought I’m good at improvising in my language, but doing it in English is very complicated, and doing it with two comedy greats like Kevin and Regina was very demanding. After the filming I came home exhausted, I think I had never arrived as tired in my life as in those days because the level of attention, of being at their rhythm in another language, is complicated. That’s why I hope people enjoy the movie, ”says Méndez, who these days also premiered a new movie for Netflix: Belascoarán, where he plays the protagonist, Héctor Belascoarán Shayne, a detective from the seventies.