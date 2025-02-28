Luis Medina’s defense asks for his acquittal following “the example” of the case of Ayuso’s brother

Luis Medina’s defense has requested in the last session of the trial the acquittal for the son of the previous Duke of Fair and Naty Abascal for the crimes attributed to him in the Mascaillas case, the most serious of them the aggravated scam. The lawyer José Antonio Choclán has exposed in his final allegation the case of Tomás Díaz Ayuso, brother of the Madrid president, whom the Prosecutor’s Office investigated for a similar ball and concluded that there were no reasons to file a complaint against him.

“We know as an example that a cause in correlation was opened to Ayuso’s brother, which was filed by Decree of the Prosecutor’s Office on March 14, 2023, in which masks were also sold at a price five euros and the Prosecutor’s Office said it was a reasonable and market price and was archived. The price that has been placed here is 6.24 euros, which taking into account the donation in the end we go to 4.99 euros, was the same price, ”said Luis Medina’s lawyer, according to Europa Press. Medina faces an anti -corruption request of 9 years in jail for aggravated fraud and falsification of a commercial document.

The trial in the case of the masks has been this Thursday seen for Judgment without Luis Medina and Alberto Luceño having made use of their right to the last word. The oral view comes to an end after eight sessions in which various officials of the Madrid City Council have appeared, including the then head of purchases of the Consistory in the Pandemia and the managing director of Madrid Health, experts of the Tax Agency and experts of the Municipal Police of Madrid.

In their statements, the defendants made it clear that they never spoke with Elena Collado of the commissions, against those stated by this, and that the price of the masks were set by the company Malaysa Leno, the supplier of the material that was supplied to the City Council.

In the last session, popular accusations, PSOE and more Madrid, and defense lawyers have exposed their final conclusions. The PSOE lawyer has raised possible legal actions against those prosecuted for incurring contradictions in the oral hearing and to investigate influences and prevarication crimes.

Luis Medina’s lawyer, the lawyer José Antonio Choclán, has requested an absolutory sentence when considering that the accusation of fraud lacks foundation in the first place because an extra cost of the prices of the masks could not be calculated because the market was broken without offer and there is no breach of the contracts because “the end was to bring that material” sanitary.

“The ball that the prosecutor speaks … will not now have the Madrid City Council now? That is the accusatory claim, ”he said, referring to the seven million damage to the public coffers that the session claims in the process. Choclán has stressed that no one told Elena Collado that they were not going to commissions and that that was something that “she thought.”

“The ethical or moral issue has nothing to do with the scam,” added the lawyer, who has insisted that the Malaya Leno company could pay the commissions I wanted. Yesterday, Alberto Luceño said it was the supplier who set the amount of money they were going to receive for the operation.

Medina’s lawyer has argued that in a contract you can contemplate “any price, provided it is accepted by the buyer”, and that the law does not force to detail the margins obtained. “Is it customary to go to the Mercadona to buy a product and explain what the commercial margin of the product that has been generated from the factory to its sale has been?” He asked the room.

Alberto Luceño’s lawyer has adhered to the allegations of his partner Choclán in relation to the crime of aggravated scam, which is imputed to both processed, pointing out that there has been no concealment of the five million he received as commission. “He arrived in a transparent way to Spain and the commissions are charged in a personal account in a Spanish bank,” he said.

“Appearance of good Samaritan”

From the popular accusation that the PSOE exercises, the lawyer Juncal Fernández has reported that the defendants perpetrated a double deception that justifies the scam: they assured that they would not charge commission and that they would donate thousands of masks, how much everything was false.

“They generated an appearance of good Samaritans and a confidence that directly affected the will of Mrs. Collado”, who was responsible for purchases of the Consistory, has argued. And he has asserted that “the resignation of the commission and the donation was the carrot” so that the City Council would accept a price in which it understood that only costs were included, when in reality they were “absolutely abusive commissions,” EFE reports.

The PSOE lawyer has pointed out Luis Medina as “the referent for the City Council.” “It is clear that one million is not obtained only by an email and a phone,” he added. In the same line the lawyer of more Madrid, Nuria Zapico, has considered all the crimes for which they look and medina feel on the bench. For more Madrid the two defendants perpetrated a scam and “they did it in a privileged way”, since Luis Medina used a contact of a professor from his university (María Díaz de la Cebosa) to reach the town hall.

Almeida: “There is no criminal responsibility of the City Council”

This Thursday, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has assured that the Consistory will exhaust “all legal and judicial mechanisms” to recover the money he lost in the operation with the commission agents. The mayor has stressed that “there is no responsibility on the part of the City Council in the criminal field or any person who works in the City Council in the criminal field.”

Almeida has added that for “tranquility of the Madrid” in the town hall “there was no Koldo, nor any Ábalos, nor any aldama”, in reference to the Mascale case related to ex -women of the PSOE.