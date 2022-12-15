After making headlines for being involved in what is known as the case of the masks, Luis Medina has returned to the fore, this time for a much kinder matter: his new partner. The magazine ‘Semana’ has published the first images of Naty Abascal’s son with his girlfriend Clara walking through the streets of Seville. Little is known about the aristocrat’s new companion, only that she is a nurse who works in the Madrid health system and has occasionally worked as a model.

Luis Medina’s love affairs have been well known, although in recent years he has maintained a more discreet profile. One of the first known couples of his was the model Priscila de Gustín. He later spent almost five years with Alejandra de Rojas, daughter of the Counts of Montarco. Amanda Hearst, Paula Barcala, Norma Ruíz, Alejandra Pérez-Pla, Mónica Ugalde, Cristina Fontcuberta, even Tamara Falcó have been part of his life. As of 2018, his sentimental life went to a much more reserved level, despite which, he transcended his relationship with Isabel Mateos in 2021 and now, Clara’s.

With the latter we have been able to see him walking hand in hand through the streets of his hometown, hugging each other to see a step from a balcony or having a drink on a terrace with other friends. Some snapshots that transmit complicity and naturalness between the two. This is good news in the midst of the latest controversies that have led him to sit on the bench for alleged crimes of money laundering, fraud, forgery and seizure of assets.