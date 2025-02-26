Luis Medina appears to the court as a “facilitator” in the sale of masks: “I am satisfied with my commission”

The businessman Luis Medina has described himself as “a facilitator” before the court that judges him by the alleged scam of sale of sanitary material to the Madrid City Council in full pandemic. Medina has defended that he did not participate in contacts with the Consistory and that he limited himself to putting the public administration in touch with his partner, Alberto Luceño, and the Leno company that facilitated the masks.

Luis Medina Abascal: A life of superlative adjectives until anti -corruption arrived

Medina has remarked that he only charged commission for one of the three products sold, the masks, one million units at 6.6 euros each. For that sale he charged a million euros and up to three times the defendant has repeated: “I am satisfied with the commission.”

This thesis houses a position change in Medina, which during the instruction of the case knew that Luceño had cheated on him. Medina’s partner had transferred that they would charge the same for the business but Alberto Luceño took 6 million euros. To consummate his partner, he transferred a committee of commissions where San Chin Choon and one Lin Shin – without identifying – that would charge the same as they, one million each appeared.

This Tuesday, in the sixth session of the trial, Luis Medina has defended that this 50% for each was subject to the fact that he brought other clients other than the Madrid City Council, and that that finally did not happen. The prosecutor, Luis Rodríguez Sol, reminded him that he himself came to claim his commission for gloves, another product other than the masks and that, such as the tests, they were also sold to the Madrid City Council. Everything was a disbursement of 11 million euros of public coffers, of which the commission agents took more than 50%.

Medina has defended that he never told the City Council that he was not going to charge for his intermediation. The head of purchases of the City Council, Elena Collado, declared as a witness at the trial and defended at all times that Medina and Luceño told her “on several occasions” that they were not going to collect commissions. The 6.6 euros of purchase per unit represent the most expensive price for masks paid by a city of more than 300,000 inhabitants in Spain during the pandemic, according to the Court of Accounts.

“At no time we talk about any gratuity of any kind beyond our intention was to help the material here. Alberto, far from departing and leaving his fate with some Chinese, was 24/7 helping, ”he said before the Luis Medina court. Elena Collado continues in her position of responsible for budgets of the City of Madrid and Alberto Núñez Feijóo has put her in charge of public efficiency in the national PP. Medina has said that Collado never asked if he was going to charge a commission.

With her statement, Medina unchecks the negotiation of the commissions and, therefore, tries to dodge the accusation of fraud. In any case, to his lawyer’s questions, he remarked that from the beginning he told Collado that he had “a partner”, with the intention of denying that he would have denied that he was going to do business.

Luceño’s tax fraud

Luis Medina faces a petition from the nine -year prison prosecutor for aggravated scam and falsification of a commercial document while Luceño risks fifteen years in prison for those two crimes plus a fiscal and one of the falsification of a public document. This Thursday has also declared the Treasury technician who prepared the report of the Tax Agency. On the alleged fiscal crime of Luceño he explained that Luceño organized “a simulated business.”

First commissions in Covid-19: Madrid bought the most expensive masks from Medina and Luceño



“There was a real business that is intended to hide for crime. The provision of services [la compraventa del material sanitario]it is a real business of March 24-25, what has been done is to hide it for the person of Luceño through not declaring IRPF and puts a society simulating that it is she who provides the service, ”explained the expert. “The objective and purpose is to reduce taxation. It charges services two months later, creates a society and simulates with its statement that the purpose was to reduce its taxation, from 47% to 15%, ”added the Finance Inspector.