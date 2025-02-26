02/25/2025



Updated 02/26/2025 at 06: 05h.





The businessman Luis Medina has declared in the trial in the case of the masks that made clear the head of purchases at the Madrid City Council during the Pandemia, Elena Collado, who came to “Help bring masks” and that “at no time spoke of gratuitousness of any kind” in relation to the possible commissions that could arise if the operation of sale of sanitary material went well.

The aristocrat sits on the bench of the accused by the alleged commission of an aggravated scam crime and another continuous falsehood in a commercial document, for which the prosecutor Luis Rodríguez Sol requests a penalty of nine years in prison.

This Wednesday will declare before court Alberto Luceño, who faces A fiscal request for fifteen years in prison for the same crimes attributed to Medina and also another continued for documentary falsehood and another tax crime.

At the beginning of the interrogation, the prosecutor asked him about how he contacted Elena Collado, Coordinator of Budgets and Human Resources, something that she has stated that she did not remember. “We made it clear that we came to help bring masks”he stressed the defendant, indicating that he did not transfer him then what interest rate he had in the operation because “he had no obligation or asked him.”









Regarding the millionaire bites they received from the Malaya Leno company and that in their case it stayed in a million euros, it has detailed that it did not reach any prior pact with its partner because the commissions are closed once the sale is completed.

«We couldn’t know. It raises a possible distribution of money, always subject to a hypothetical until there was a sale, ”he replied explaining that he only charged the commission of the masks and that” with what was received, he was satisfied. “

After that, he explained that he never spoke with the Malaysian company, the supplier of the material, and that he did not participate in setting the price of the masks. Given this, The prosecutor has reproduced several conversations in which prices are discussed without it remembered which operation corresponded when dealing with other buyers.

«A favor to Madrid»

In one of the calls, Luis Medina commented that “they want to do a favor to Madrid”, although the investigated has said that he did not remember in particular to the operation with the City of Madrid.

«When you talk about a realistic price to which it refers? ”He asked the representative of the Public Ministry, to which he has responded that at that time prices varied for days and weeks.

In his turn, the defender lawyer, the lawyer José Antonio Choclán, has asked him about a conversation with Elena Collado in which he speaks of the factory price of the masks, the audio that was contributed days before the oral view and what According to the defense, the scam excludes.

«I tell how much we have the masks, how much they are sold how much they were in the market. At no time I talked about gratuity of any kind. I wanted to help bring material. Luceño, far from departing and leaving the City Council with the Chinese was 24/7 helping, ”he said.

In addition, he has insisted that he did not participate in setting prices and did not talk about commissions with Elena Collado because they were not known. «My role was facilitator because I put two parts in common. I didn’t have the role of Alberto. My work was easy, ”he insisted.

Fiscal crime

On the other hand, an inspector of the Tax Agency (AET) has appeared who prepared an economic report on accounting irregularities detected in Takamaka Invest, a society with which Luceño tried to simulate that carried out the operations and other activities.

The expert has detailed that Alberto Luceño charged in her own accounts the commissions received by the Malaysian company Leno for the intermediation, “An operation that is performed in a very personal way” and not through Takamaka society.

According to the investigations, Luceño taxed the commissions through D Takamaka Invest, which “was not constituted at the time of the provision of services or the collection of the commissions”, in order to pay less to the Treasury. Not including profits in the IRPF, he contracted a debt with the Treasury of 1,351,386.24 euros, an amount that did not even have made a complementary statement.