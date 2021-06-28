Real Murcia already has

left side. Is about

Luis Madrigal, a 28-year-old Sevillian footballer who

in the last campaign he was a member of Recreativo de Huelva, club in which he played 14 games. Formed in the

Betis quarryHe played four seasons for Betis Deportivo until he went to Balompédica Linense to play 33 games in total.

The career of this footballer born in La Campana (Seville) continued in the

Talavera, a team in which he started in 28 games, and in the

Sanluqueño, entities where it demonstrated its quality. Last season he did not do so well at Recreativo de Huelva, a team that had a bad season. Is about

an expert defender who has played 172 games and has scored 5 goals.