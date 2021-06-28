Football | Real Murcia
The 28-year-old left-back arrives from Recreativo de Huelva, where he played 14 games last season
Real Murcia already has
left side. Is about
Luis Madrigal, a 28-year-old Sevillian footballer who
in the last campaign he was a member of Recreativo de Huelva, club in which he played 14 games. Formed in the
Betis quarryHe played four seasons for Betis Deportivo until he went to Balompédica Linense to play 33 games in total.
The career of this footballer born in La Campana (Seville) continued in the
Talavera, a team in which he started in 28 games, and in the
Sanluqueño, entities where it demonstrated its quality. Last season he did not do so well at Recreativo de Huelva, a team that had a bad season and in which he started in 14 games. Is about
an expert defender who has played 172 games and has scored 5 goals.
.
