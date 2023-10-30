Monday, October 30, 2023, 01:18



The Muleño cyclist Luis León Sánchez (Astana Qazaqstan Team) took victory yesterday in the elimination test of the Madrid Criterium 2023. The one from Mula, who is retiring at the end of this season, took a mass bath with the fans gathered in the capital of Spain by beating the Dutchman Mathieu Van der Poel, world long-distance road champion, and Oier Lazkano from Vitoria in the final three laps. Luis León Sánchez announced in this year’s Vuelta a España that he was retiring from professional cycling. Yesterday, both the organization and the runners decided to pay tribute to him.

central hallway



Thus, in the moments before the first test of the day began, the cyclists formed two lines, creating a central corridor through which Luisle passed while receiving an ovation from the public and his own teammates.

“It’s a nice day of cycling, something different from what we’ve been doing all year,” said the cyclist at the end of the test.

The veteran Astana runner, about to turn 40, was very grateful for all the support: “These are things you don’t expect and memories that will remain in my memory. “It’s a nice day of cycling, something different from what we’ve been doing all year,” Luisle told Marca newspaper. An hour later, the winner of four stages of the Tour de France was crowned in the first round of the Madrid Critérium elimination, beating none other than Mathieu Van der Poel in the last lap.

After this victory he said that this Critérium test is not at all simple: “It goes quickly everywhere,” he noted while stating that the decision to retire is irrevocable and that from now on he will dedicate more time to his family.