Twenty years as a professional, seven teams at the highest level and almost fifty victories. The Muleño cyclist Luis León Sánchez retires at almost 40 years old. He will fulfill them on November 24. This was announced yesterday by the cyclist himself on his Instagram account, in the middle of the rest day of the Vuelta a España in which he is participating, and which is the 31st grand round of his career. In his record, there are 4 stages in the Tour, 3 victories (two finals) in the Vuelta a la Región de Murcia, a Paris Nice, a mountain classification of the Vuelta and 5 Spanish championships, 4 of them time trials, among other great victories.

«It’s difficult to say how far I’ve come. But it’s time. Everything ends and the time has come. Cycling has given me a lot, more than I imagined. I have met some wonderful people and I will be eternally grateful to the teams and sponsors. I thank my family for their sacrifice, my parents and brothers and my neighbors in Mula. I will never be able to forget the fans who have supported me in all the races in the world. Thank you all and see you soon,” was the letter that ‘Luisle’ read on his social networks to put an end to his career.

«Everything ends and the time has come. “This sport has given me more than I imagined,” said the runner yesterday on the rest day of the Vuelta.

Luis León started in sports playing football in Muleño with his brother Pedro, current captain of Real Murcia, until he switched to cycling. He debuted as a professional bicycle in 2004 with the Liberty Seguros team. In 2008 he won his first Spanish Time Trial Championship and in 2009 he made a qualitative leap in his professional career, achieving, among others, victory in Paris-Nice and in a stage of the Tour de France.

A great time trialist, on August 23, 2020, he won the Spanish Road Championship for the first time in his career. In Baeza he achieved the title that had eluded him. And finally he breathed easy.