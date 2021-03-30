After the tense crossing with Alberto Fernández during the Mercosur summit, Luis Lacalle Pou affirmed on Monday night that “the sizzling that may be there should not be an obstacle” for the construction of Mercosur.

This was stated by the President of Uruguay during an interview with From the Llano (Todo Noticias), in which he clarified that the report it was already scheduled since before the height of the controversy.

“With Alberto Fernández we share a barbecue, I have a very good personal relationship. The sparks that may exist should not be an obstacle, at least I am not going to claim it as an obstacle,” said Pou.

Alberto Fernández had criticized his Uruguayan counterpart by noting that the proposal he made during the Mercosur summit was “unusually aggressive” and “out of place”.

Lacalle Pou had proposed to give the block more commercial openness. After the differences with his Argentine counterpart, the Uruguayan president assured in those days: “We have the vocation of integration regional. We have a vocation that Mercosur be a trampoline and not a corset or a drag“.

Lacalle Pou was more moderate this Monday and pointed out: “I trust Mercosur and it is called to be the one who supplies food to the world; I trust to absorb technology, to be a magnet for development. […] Ten more years that’s how the world passes us by “, he said, in perhaps the only moment of the interview in which he left his composer record.

However, there was a question that he chose not to answer. It was on whether Argentina had been the country that asked to remove the word “flexibility” from the failed document of the summit.

