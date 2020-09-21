In March, 15 days after his inauguration, the president of Uruguay, Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou, had to face the shock of the covid-19 and prepare a shock plan to avoid the economic ruin of the country. This small great country in South America will be the protagonist of the online forum this Monday (8pm) that will be held at the new Vocento facilities in Madrid and which can be followed live on the website of this newspaper.

He ‘Spain-Uruguay Forum. Looking at the future’, lasting about 45 minutes, will offer a rigorous analysis of current events, the state of bilateral relations between the two countries and investment opportunities. In the first block of the Forum, the director of ABC, Julián Quirós, will interview Lacalle Pou, a 47-year-old lawyer and politician who has surprised America and the rest of the world with his management of the crisis. In the next block, Felipe González, the president who thought and understood the importance for Spain of strengthening ties with the Ibero-American countries, will exchange views with the Uruguayan president in this forum that will have the collaboration of Correos and Alfonso Budiño, director General of Cointer Concesiones, a company that opens the way and makes its way into the Uruguayan railway network.