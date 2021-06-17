In this second part of the interview with Luis Islas, the former Independiente goalkeeper referred to his current status as a coach, how he sees ‘Rojo’ and if he would like to direct him. In addition, he recalled the performance against Boca in the Apertura 1992, considered one of the best performances by a goalkeeper in the history of Argentine football.
Islas made his debut at the age of 16 in the first of Chacarita, in a match in the B against Banfield. His great performances caught the attention of Carlos Salvador Bilardo, who advised him to go to Students of La Plata. Later, the “Doctor” would take him to the ’86 World Cup, when he was 20 years old.
After obtaining the title at Azteca, he was transferred to Independiente, his place in the world. In 1988 he began his European odyssey in which he passed through Logroñés and the Atlético de Madrid, but history would have prepared a new step for the ‘Devil’.
Between 1991 and 1995 he had his best years in the Avellaneda team, in which he became an idol of the institution and won the 1994 Clausura Tournament, the 1995 South American Super Cup and the 1995 South American Recopa. In the 2000s, he went through several Argentine clubs and then made two stops in Mexico, until he retired with the shirt of his love in 2003.
Is it difficult to get a job in Argentina if you are not represented by a specific agent?
Yes, that is quite true. When you have the representative on duty, with great power in the management of Argentine football, everything is much easier. Whenever the clubs hire me, it is because the board of directors calls me and I convince them as a coach, which is what seduces me the most.
Today we see Falcioni in the ‘Red’. Would you like to be an Independiente coach in the future?
Yeah right. I always talk to Julio, we send each other messages and I congratulated him now when the championship ended. I would never want it to go wrong. I want to have the Independiente shield on my chest, I want to lead it, I want to go home. I believe that it will be in another administration, in this one it is impossible. I will always wait for it.
Argentine soccer seems to have become a Boca-River constant and Independent was relegated. Do you think that ‘Red’ can be among the close-ups again?
For me, Independiente is the biggest. Not just being great because in the last few years you have won tournaments. Sentimentally and by history it is the greatest of all. I am very respectful of others, but Independiente is great by nature, by its history. In football terms, in recent years it is missing to accompany that history and greatness with results. Hopefully I can once again have the Independiente shield on my chest, I will be very clear about that sense of belonging and be able to return, in terms of football, to being that fantastic team that was so for so many years.
“Sentimentally and by history, Independiente is the greatest of all.”
– Luis Islas.
Many say that the best performance that a goalkeeper had in Argentine football was yours against Boca in the Apertura ’92. Did you see another player a performance similar to the one you had that day?
It was a good game, Boca was very good and ends up being champion. We weren’t doing so well, they were superior in football, they hit us a lot, but behind them I had the people of Independiente bursting the court on the double tray in the Boca court. An important match in which I had to work a lot. What happens is that it was against Boca in their stadium, we took away the undefeated, so it was highlighted a lot. The most important thing is that we beat them 1-0 and we really enjoyed the people of Independiente.
There is something that I emphasize a lot, which for me was something very good. When the game ends, the Boca fans, when I am going to the dressing room, began to cheer me. That speaks of respect and admiration. I always stressed that and I have it well saved.
