Diego Maradona’s former field assistant during his time at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and in Dorados de Sinaloa in Mexico, gave his opinion about the tribute to ’10’ in the run-up to the meeting, how day-to-day was with Diego and the memories of his passage under the three sticks of the albiceleste. In addition, he assured that he continues to doubt about the remembered positive doping of “Pelusa” during the ’94 World Cup.

Eight years later, in the North American country, Islas won the place at the last minute to an undisputed person like Goycochea and was the starter in all four games of the team led by Basile. For his part, Maradona only played the first two games, as he was excluded due to a positive anti-doping control, after the game against Nigeria. In the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, they shared a coaching staff during their time in the USA in Al-Fujairah and in Dorados de Sinaloa respectively.

I know that I will not see Diego again, I have physically fired him, but he will always be in my heart. It will be present in memories and much more in football.

