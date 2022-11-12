Two faces. On the defensive and with a point of arrogance to respond forcefully to criticism, the coach tempers his prompts when he arrives at the booth
Luis Enrique (Gijón, May 8, 1970) tends to unfold. Luis, the public figure, the one who attends to the media, usually gets defensive and displays an insurmountable barrier with which he tries to protect his players from outside noise and criticism, no matter what happens. His look at those moments is suspicious, co
#Luis #public #life #Enrique #locker #room
Leave a Reply