This morning the act of taking possession of Carolina Darias, new Minister of Health, and of Miquel Iceta, which will occupy the Ministry of Territorial Policy and Public Function. In her speech, Iceta surprised by remembering when she remembered her ancestors. “They tell me not to joke, but The Icetas have already given a national soccer coach and now a minister“.

Athletic forward

That relative of hers he mentioned was his great-uncle Luis Iceta Zubiaur (Bilbao, 08-21-1890; 01-24-1966), who was Athletic forward during his short (they were other times) sports career. Total, seven seasons between the years between 1910 and 1916. His debut was on March 19, 1910 against Real Madrid in a game that the lions won 2-0.

During your stay at Athletic, he played 41 games and scored six goals. With him as a member of the squad they won eight titles: five Cups and three Northern Regional Championships, an outstanding tournament in times when the League had not yet been created. His record as a player is completed with the captaincy in the three Cup finals and his ownership at the premiere of the old San Mamés, on August 21, 1913 against Racing de Irún.

Selector stage

Several decades after retiring, Iceta was appointed co-coach of the Spanish National Team in 1951, position he shared with the Filipino by birth Paulino Alcántara and Félix Quesada from Madrid. The three came to replace Guillermo Eizaguirre and, after just three games, They were relieved from office by Ricardo Zamora.

The balance was one 6-3 victory in a friendly against Switzerland at the Nuevo Chamartín and two draws against Belgium (3-3 at the Heysel stadium in Brussels) and against Sweden (0-0 at Rasunda in Stockholm). As a last piece of information, under his command they played historical national team as Ramallets, Zara, Panizo, Puchades or Molowny.