Luis Ibáñez (Cartagena, 1980) took over from Alejandro Ojados – who was barely there for a year – as president of the San Diego-Casco Histérico neighborhood neighborhood association in November. Since then he has three clear objectives: to eliminate the empty lots in the historic center, which he believes could be used, to get his own social venue and to give greater visibility to the neighborhood’s popular festivals.

–Why did you become part of the neighborhood association?

–I was born on Alto Street and studied at the Board of Trustees. I know the streets of the neighborhood like the back of my hand. I have always been interested in neighborhood activities and demands in the area. I decided to join the association because it is where you can best work to strengthen the neighborhood.

–What would you highlight about your board of directors?

–They are restless and hard-working people, who are motivated by the well-being of their neighbors and are also part of other associations and groups. The vice president of the association is Naiara González Bastida; the secretary, Loren Colina Fernández; and the treasurer, Carolina Moreno Egea. The members are Igor Mykhayliv, Clotilde Quesada Fernández, Cristóbal Conesa Cayuela and María Gloria Caballero Jurado.

–What is your main objective?

–One of the priorities is to change headquarters. We are currently on Mayor Amancio Muñoz Street, whose facilities are obsolete, and we want to move to Duque Street. With this change we will gain visibility and effectiveness, although we hope to get our own premises because we are going from rental to rental. What we want is for the people of Cartagena to feel close to us, whether they belong to the association or not.

–What demands do the residents of the area have?

–There is a pressing lack of parking space, so a park-and-ride would decongest the area. The 800 free places announced by the City Council in front of the Mandarache and those next to La Rambla have withdrawn this sector of the population. We would also like the City Council to take charge of the pockets of soil in the historic center. It should force the owners of the abandoned land to clean and clear it, or do it alternatively with the necessary frequency so that it is clean. We must put a stop to empty lots because it is not acceptable that a few meters from the Roman Theater there are unhealthy lots, full of garbage and weeds, about which no one cares. On this municipally owned land, which is currently unused, it could respond to leisure and free time needs, such as a municipal swimming pool or a sports court, and provide resources to the area. There is also a lack of lighting in many streets.

–How do you plan to make the idiosyncrasy of the neighborhood known?

–We are planning the new edition of our popular festivals with concerts, races and usual games. Last year they coincided with the festival of the Virgen del Carmen and this year we want to do them in honor of San Diego. Today we begin with the Christmas celebration: from eleven in the morning to two this afternoon, the market square will receive Santa Claus. There will be inflatables and we will collect food and baby clothes.