His face became very popular with the interpretation of José Gonzalo Rodríguez ‘Gacha’, one of the most ruthless drug traffickers of the Medellín Cartel in the Narcos series on Netflix. He also as Raoul ‘el cid’ Hernández in ‘Oz’, the HBO story. Now, the Puerto Rican-American actor Luis Guzmán believes that he is fulfilling a dream that he cherished for years: working on ‘Merlina’, Tim Burton’s new series that focuses on the life of the eldest daughter of the remembered ‘Locos Addams’, one of his favorite stories since he was a boy.

Guzmán, who has also gone through multiple roles as a secondary actor, almost always playing police officers, sidekicks and thieves, assumes the role of Gomez Addams in Merlina, the father of the adolescent protagonist, pairing up with Catherine Zeta Jones as ‘Morticia’, her sexy and enigmatic wife.

“When I got the call, when he (Tim Burton) wanted to talk to me I said, ‘What? Who wants to talk to me? Really?’ And when I talked to him and he told me about the role, I was 100 percent excited, because you know Tim Burton is iconic because of all the movies he’s done and for me to be invited on this project with him, to work in Tim’s world. Burton, it’s something I gave a tremendous hug to,” the actor told La República in an exclusive interview via Zoom.

Photo: diffusion

Love for the Addamses

Luis Guzmán, who is 66 years old to date, confesses that since he was a child he was a fan of the Addams family. “My favorite role was Fester (Uncle Lucas), but I really liked all the characters. If there was a family that could adopt me I would like it to be the Addamses. I grew up watching that television series and it was something that I loved. I had memories of that and of the role that Raúl Julia played as Gomez”, reveals Guzmán who in Burton’s daring story, ‘Merlina’, plays a tender and loving Gomez with his children, and of course, brutally in love with his wife.

“For me it was very easy to build my character because, as I said, I grew up watching it. And I consider that Merlina is a continuation of the Addams family, because now the daughter is a little older, she goes to high school and it was easy for me because Gomez as a father, as a husband, is a person full of love and passion ”, He says.

He adds: “Having the opportunity to play an iconic role as Gomez is a wonderful thing. And working with Jenna Ortega (Merlina) and Catherine Zeta Jones (Morticia) was special. I was fascinated by the family that was presented to me.”

Merlina comes to streaming this November 23.