With the season started in Europe, clubs are already looking at the transfer market, but not only in the short term but also looking to the future. The two names that are being heard the most are Estevao Willian and Luis Guilherme, both at Palmeiras.
Estevao is 16 years old and has not yet made his debut with the first team, but he is already on the radar of big clubs, including Real Madrid. The white team years ago made a change in its transfer policy, betting on young talents and several of them from Brazil, thanks to the network of scouts that the club has in South America and which is directed by Juni Calafat.
This is how the successful signings of Vinicius and Rodrygo were completed, who are giving Madrid a more than satisfactory result, and recently of Endrick, who will join the white discipline in 2024. 90min understands that Real Madrid is the favorite to acquire the services of young Estevao due to the good relationship between the two clubs, however, it seems that the whites will have competition.
FC Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus have also been interested in the young footballer whom they have seen playing with the Brazil under-17 team. In this way, we could see a new confrontation in the market between Real Madrid and Barcelona, with the permission of the two Italians, to do with the player’s services.
As for Luis Guilherme, the 17-year-old caught the eye in the double header against Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores and has a long list of admirers.
Manchester United has been following the player for some time, but other teams such as Chelsea, Brighton, Tottenham, Bayern Munich, Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Olympique de Lyon and Monaco should be added to the interest of the Red Devils, according to what he understands. 90min.
Palmeiras seems to be making money with its two players, because given the interest of so many clubs it will be difficult for them to retain them in their ranks. A few months of negotiations are approaching.
Of course, as we mentioned at the beginning, they would be incorporations for the future, especially Estevao’s because, being 16 years old, he would not be able to make the leap to Europe until 2025. In the case of Luis Guilherme we would have to wait a little less since he meets the 18 in the month of February and next summer he could play in the old continent.
