02/26/2025



Updated 02/27/2025 at 09: 26h.





The Holy Week of the Macarena 2025designed by Luis Gordillo, has caused great controversy, Especially in social networks, since its presentation at the Basilica last Tuesday. Several memes or assemblies have been generated On the announcement of the departure of other brotherhoods, of the fair or even of former players, with the style embodied by the posterist.

On the other hand, There are those who defend the originality of Gordillo, Arguing that it is a way of giving a new perspective to Holy Week, a contemporary art that can attract new generations and shows the ability to reinvent tradition, but on the other, it has generated negative comments.

The use of a more abstract and geometric art, far from being a simple artistic whim, It is seen by these defenders as an attempt to connect with those who perhaps do not feel identified with the most classic and figurative representations, and to open the door to a broader conversation about what Holy Week represents in contemporary society.

Of course, possibly, if nothing remedies it, It is the pictorial work that has generated the most impact this year, even above that of Virginia Saldaña for Holy Week in Seville, who embodied Macarena in a classical way.









The tendency a These memes demonstrates how the poster has made a strong difference with respect to more conventional posters that we usually see for Holy Week. Some have been somewhat misplaced, while others see it as a fun way to reflect on the clash between tradition and modernity.