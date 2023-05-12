Interview by Sandro Mairata

Luis Gnecco, 60, has little time in Lima and a lot to say about the movie business, the process of telling a story, and how audiences receive each new film that is screened in his country, Chile. An actor with extensive scrolls to his name –he played Pablo Neruda under the direction of Pablo Larraín in the celebrated “Neruda” (2016), and gave life to the nefarious priest Fernando Karadima in “El bosque de Karadima” (2015)–, Gnecco became finds himself in Peru to film “Seamstress” together with Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Mayella Lloclla under the direction of Daniel Rodríguez Risco (“El vientre”, “Siete semillas”).

“It will be very controversial and innovative when it is released,” he says regarding the production design of “La costurera”, by the Peruvian Pepe Corzo, who “is making a mega-fabulous design for a fairly traditional story.” Not many details of the plot are yet known, except that –in the words of Lloclla– “it reminds me of a Tim Burton movie”. Gnecco does not provide further details, but agrees that “it is an interesting film, not only regionally, but it is going to make a difference in Peruvian cinema because I think not, it is not a film that has been made so far with this quality of production”.

— You come from doing papers with a very strong social theme in recent years. With your presence, the mysterious script for “The Seamstress” intrigues me even more. What convinced you to accept it?

Look, I’ll be very honest. I read the title and it says “The seamstress”. Well, now (I thought), this can’t be a very philosophical movie, but anyway. I am very prejudiced and I began to read, I began to read. And, indeed, at the beginning it was like an almost traditional film, almost costumbrist. But suddenly I started reading the directions because the plot may seem very simple, but it’s not. In the directions a parallel film emerges and there the film transforms into almost something else dystopian. In other words, from an absolutely simple and traditional plot, the film jumps into a dystopia.

— And now that the filming has started, how is everything going?

— Well, Peruvians are very kind; It calls my attention because I am very critical of the Chilean character. We are more frontal, but Peruvians are very friendly and it has been very noticeable. I like the crews, the film crews and it’s very impressive, very focused people, but very, very willing, very professional. It has me very impressed. It’s a medium-sized team, I wouldn’t say it’s neither big nor small, but it’s very impressive how amalgamated they are. I like toys, studying the irons (of the set), I always make friends with the photographer, the grip, the assistants, in short, everyone, I usually ask. And you can see a mystique –it’s a good word–, a poetry, a group cohesion.

— Chilean cinema has been giving big surprises at top-level festivals and awards around the world. How has it been achieved?

— Some of your colleagues have asked me the same question and I don’t have the answer. I like a very minimal cinema, a cinema with few resources, but where there is more possibility of intense dialogues, of great dialogues, where each character has a position and the other answers with intelligent, structured dialogues. Chilean cinema doesn’t have that, Chilean cinema has more of a very stripped-down look, very minimal, like small movements.

For example, “1976” (from 2022, co-written and directed by Manuela Martelli), the last film that was nominated for a Goya and won platinum. It’s a minimal film made for very little money and also minimal in terms of plot, but it’s a finesse of a film when you understand it. I think the final answer to your question is that there has been an agency called Cinema Chile that has given our cinema a lot of impetus. And there were private producers that are doing the job very well. Some directors who become producers themselves, and build small production companies, but who are doing a very good job, a serious job.

“El bosque de Karadima” (2015) narrated the sexual abuse of the Catholic Church in Chile. Photo: Chilevisión

— Here we have had two very recent cases of interest: a film that the critics supported called “Willaq pirqa: the cinema of my town” which with great effort brought 80,000 viewers in several months, and another commercial called “Single, married, widow, divorced ” which made half a million viewers in three weeks. Does the same thing happen in Chile?

— What you say strikes me. In Chile, a movie hasn’t reached 500,000 viewers for a long time, that is, “1976”, for example, which is a nice movie, a necessary and interesting movie to watch, huh? It has not been released in cinema. Or I think that, suddenly, yes, out there, I commit some ignorance, but I assure you that if it were released in theaters, it would bring 10,000 sleepy viewers. There are 2 things. One that has to do with, let’s say, the commercialization of distribution in Chile. That, well, any distributor in Chile, obviously like anywhere in the world, wants to have 25 copies of Spider-Man.

The other thing is that an obligation by law to have an exhibition quota in all theaters, a Chilean film. You can have a Chilean film, even now, that competes with 10 from Marvel. If that movie were a hit, the room would be full, let’s say. The problem is that there is, curiously, a vision of Chilean cinema that, between quotes, is very “artistic”. Very delicate. Very accurate many times, but I don’t always agree with that. It is not a cinema that goes looking for audiences.

— It is surprising to know that in Chile there is not a massive response to national productions.

— For example, there is a film by a director, Fernando Guzzoni, called “Blanquita” (2022). She is about a girl who was forced to prostitute herself by millionaires, in short, people from a social, political and business circle; It seems that it was a true case. The movie is currently in theaters. I’m sure it hasn’t been a success, but it’s a film that has had great success outside (best screenplay at the Venice Film Festival). I really want to see it because Fernando has emphasized something: he has said that it is a film that has an “audience vocation”, therefore, there is already a germ of saying something with which I agree, that the films are disassociated from the public. Now, the question is, how do you search for the public?