Luis Gerardo Méndez (Aguascalientes, 42 years old) is one of the best-known Mexican actors inside and outside his country. Fame came to him with the funny We the nobles and hasn’t stopped working since then. Now he’s coming to Netflix with a new comedy under his arm, which he stars in and co-directs with his friend Gerardo Gatica. Technoboys is the first film from his production company, Cine Vaquero. He says that when his friend showed him the script he couldn’t stop laughing. “It’s the funniest thing I’ve read since Nosotros los nobles,” he says. The film tells the story of Alan, the leader of a gang of boy band which triumphed in the late 90s in Mexico. However, the years have passed and no one remembers the Technoboys nor Alan. Sunk in the most absolute oblivion, he decides to reunite his old companions. Without giving too many spoilers, let’s say that the plan goes so-so, although the laughs are guaranteed thanks to the performances of Méndez himself, Karla Souza, Daniela Vega, Fernanda Castillo and Germán Bracco, among others.

“I like to think that Technoboys It’s a Trojan horse. The facade is that it’s Karla and Luis’ new film, that we hadn’t worked together since We the nobles, But it also deals with nineties nostalgia and also talks about diversity, cancellation culture, cultural appropriation, inclusive language and toxic masculinity,” says the actor, in an interview with this newspaper.

Ask. What inspired you to build your character? Alan’s wig looks a lot like Justin Timberlake’s hair in NSYNC…

Answer. My first job was being a radio host at a very pop station in the 90s. I had to interview all those bands: Kabah, OV7, Mercurio… I knew everything about NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys. I really liked that music, it was like the soundtrack from my adolescence. And on the other hand, TechnoBoys It talks about what fame does to people. And I know that firsthand.

P. What did fame do to you?

R. I have a coach His name is Juan Carlos Coraza, who works a lot with Bardem and Penélope Cruz, and he always says in class that success before the age of 30 drives you crazy, that your brain isn’t really ready until you’re 30.

P. And do you think the same?

R. Yes, yes. Fame came to me just when I was 30, and even then I would say that it was very difficult. Success before the age of 30 is very dangerous. I had to go to therapy many times to understand how you handle this loss of privacy. How from one day to the next you can no longer go to the cinema or the shopping centre. When fame comes to you, you become the one being watched and that is very violent. But it also takes you to very beautiful places, like being brought to the best table in the restaurant. If you don’t have a family, friends, or a partner who ground you, you can get lost, it is very easy to lose your footing.

P. Alan, what happens to him is that nobody remembers him, but when he meets up with the rest of the band, people start singing his songs again. Why do you think the public is so drawn to nostalgia for the 90s?

R. Because we want to connect with that time. It has to do with this longing for a time when life was easier, where your biggest concern was being invited to the party of the most popular boy in high school. I think that’s why the 90’s Pop Tour concerts are so successful. We like to remember that time when, now yes, as they say, everything in the past was better.

A scene from ‘Technoboys’. Alejandro López Pineda (Netflix)

P. Do you think it is good to revisit songs from other eras or is it better to leave each art in its time? I say this because some songs have aged badly…

R. Yes, of course. You know what happens? I think that helps us understand why we are the way we are. I mean, it’s the culture that we consume. Television, movies, music from that time educated us in some way. It was the soundtrack of my generation.

P. What would you like people to take away from this? Technoboys?

R. I would like them to laugh a lot. It is also a film that tries to laugh at the culture of cancellation and the times we live in where creators, producers, comedians are afraid to make humor out of certain things.

P. And what do you think about that, do you think cancel culture is limiting comedy?

R. I think the key is that we all laugh together. In other words, the secret to being able to sleep peacefully is that if you are going to make a comedy about a minority, let that minority speak. That is why Daniela Vega is talking about the trans issue or if we talk about racism and cultural appropriation, Mónica del Carmen has to be the person who does that monologue. For me, the most important thing was to make the best possible film and I think we did achieve that.

P. And how would you say it has been as a director?

R. I wanted people to have a good time on set, because I know myself and I’m very control freak [obsesivo del control] So before we started shooting I went on a silent retreat for three days and that helped me a lot. I wanted to be calm, I wanted to be at peace and that retreat changed my life. I never had to shout, I never had to go crazy, it was a nice thing to be able to co-direct this film, I learned to collaborate, to trust people and to make agreements.

