The European funds approved last July to combat the pandemic enter a key phase with negotiations with the European Parliament. Luis Garicano (Valladolid, 53 years old), vice president of the Renew Liberals’ parliamentary group and head of the Citizens delegation, is on the negotiating team. And it warns of the danger that Spain may miss a “unique opportunity” to modernize.

Question. Will all that aid package be approved this year?

Reply. We are addressing three key issues: own resources, the Regulation of the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, in which Ciudadanos has introduced an amendment so that governments cannot undo reforms introduced in the framework of the European Semester, and the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF ). The European Parliament has quite a bit of bargaining power in the MFF for our three priorities: a clear and powerful rule of law mechanism, an own resources system starting next year and more money for EU flagship programs.

P. He talks about three packages, but the capitals say there is only one and they must ratify it …

R. That question is key. If the European Parliament cannot separate it into three packages, our bargaining power will be very low. We want the recovery fund to be launched as soon as possible, but also to negotiate so that more resources are allocated to programs that we believe were unfairly cut.

P. Do you want the national recovery plans to go through the European Parliament?

R. It will be complicated, but we will fight to make it that way. Parliament should be able to get a red card from a state that is wasting. It is European money and there must be European control. For Spain it would be a catastrophe if that money was not spent or was spent badly, but it would also be a catastrophe for Europe. If within five years the Dutch and German newspapers published scandals in the use of European money, it would be the end of the fiscal union. We would never see a solidary solution in Europe again.

P. Spain will receive more than 140,000 million euros in four years. Is there capacity to absorb that money?

R. With the 14-20 program we only absorb 35% of European funds. It was a lot less money and we were unable. The Government must be clear that it cannot simply water the ministries with money, because that is wasteful, and it cannot set up a hyper-bureaucratic system that blocks funds.

P. And what should you do?

R. The alternative is a centralized system under a full-time plan commissioner. I worry if we are going to spend the money and we are going to spend it well. And I think that with the administrative structures that we have now, we will not.

P. And can it be channeled with other extended Budgets?

R. The answer is no. There is no European document that says that the Budget has to be approved in order to draw up the plan, but there is a political connection. The task of a government is to decide what is spent and how it is financed. And Mr. Sánchez has managed to be in the Government for three years with budgets prepared by [el exministro de Hacienda Cristóbal] Montoro agreed with Citizens. It seems to me that it is to live in Alice in Wonderland think that a government can do its job without a budget. It is surreal and unacceptable. That is why Ciudadanos offers an alternative to that formula of agreeing with the extreme left, which is very strange in Europe. Now the choice is Sánchez’s.

P. How do you think you are getting the negotiation on track?

R. As a Spaniard, I find it depressing, frustrating … To see that people whose greatest program element is to destroy Spain, from Bildu and Esquerra, are the ones who decide the future of Spain …

P. The Citizens offer is coming now, but they can tell you they could have prevented it before …

R. Inés Arrimadas has offered this route and it is Pedro Sánchez who must choose.

P. How and when should European tax rules be reactivated?

R. It is going to be extremely complicated. Spain and the countries with a second more pronounced wave are going to suffer an economic delay. There will be countries in a very critical economic situation and others that have already left. And the countries that will be able to think about the future are the ones that are most concerned about public accounts and are going to ask to recover the Stability and Growth Pact. The way out is to recognize that now the rules do not work, but there will be countries that will want to reform in one sense and others in another. The reform is going to be complex, but there is no alternative.

P. What reforms do you think Spain should agree to with the European Commission?

R. Those who think the community fund is a blank check are wrong. European money has to be spent on European priorities: the digitization of the economy and clean energy. And the training system, education, health and public administration must be radically reformed. And the green industry.

P. Should those national plans go through Congress?

R. They must have democratic legitimacy so that autonomies and parties are aligned. If Spain loses this opportunity for modernization, we can go the way of Argentina and other developing countries. I’m not exaggerating. Spain has a unique opportunity. If we lose it, it can be catastrophic. In these three years to come, we can lose 15 or 20 years of economic convergence with Europe.

P. Should Spain borrow from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)?

R. We are spending an additional 8,000-10,000 million a month between Social Security expenses, unemployment, ERTE… The 23,000 million of the SURE program have been spent and the European funds cannot yet be accessed. If you can save money by borrowing at the price that Europe pays instead of Spain, your obligation as a ruler is to do so.

P. Wouldn’t the markets punish Spain?

R. I am sure not. There is no macroeconomic conditionality, you just have to spend it on the pandemic and Spain is having great financing needs. It would not be a rescue, in terms of what Rajoy asked for.