Within the framework of the commemoration of 492nd anniversary of founding of the city of CuliacanSinaloa the talented Mexican photographer Luis Antonio García Sepúlveda has decided to celebrate in a unique and artistic way with the inauguration of its new photography exhibition, ‘Culiacán Retrography‘.

The past and present of the capital city of Sinaloa come together in the complete and interesting exposure called ‘Culiacán Retrography‘. The exhibition will remain on display for a defined period of time in the capital’s Municipal Palace to the delight of the public who wish to enjoy it at no cost.

What ‘Retrography of Culiacán’ is about.

The renowned photographer Luis Antonio García Sepúlveda with ‘Retrografia de Culiacán’, inaugurated in the Municipal Palace of the state capital, offers viewers a fascinating journey through time that unites the past and present of this emblematic city.

Luis García inaugurates the exhibition ‘Retrography of Culiacán’/ Photo: Courtesy.

The exhibition encapsulates the historical and contemporary essence of the capital of Sinaloa through thirteen captivating images. These photographs fuse the architecture, streets and landscapes of Culiacán in times past and in its current appearance, providing a fascinating vision of how the city has evolved over time.

Viewers have the opportunity to explore and compare the iconic buildings and places of Culiacán, allowing them to imagine what the city would be like if some of these architectural elements had not disappeared.

Luis García inaugurates the exhibition ‘Retrography of Culiacán’/ Photo: Courtesy.

The sample includes images of emblematic places such as the Cathedral, Álvaro Obregón Street, the Colonial Hotel, and other significant corners of the city. In addition, it reflects historical moments such as the floods of 1917 and aspects of daily life that marked different eras in Culiacán.

The fusion of past and present in these photographs evokes nostalgia and reflection on the urban and cultural evolution of Culiacán over time.

The exhibitor with Nelson Algándar Chávez and Adolfo Plata Guzmán/ Photo: Courtesy.

Adolfo Plata Guzmán, director of the Culiacán Municipal Institute of Culture, together with Nelson Algándar Chávez, president of the Culiacán Correspondent of the Mexican Culture Seminar, had the honor of inaugurate officially this captivating display in the courtyard of the Municipal Palace.

The exhibition will be available to all Culiacán residents and visitors during the city’s founding festivities, thus allowing a wide audience to immerse themselves in this unique visual experience.

Luis García unites the capital’s past and present at the inauguration of ‘Retrografia de Culiacán’/ Photo: Courtesy.

Luis Antonio García Sepúlveda, when sharing his inspiration, revealed that the concept of this exhibition was born twenty years ago, when he was impacted by the work of an English artist who managed to show the duality of London, from the Second World War to the modern era, in a single image. Likewise, he expressed that the thirteen photographs merged in ‘Retrography of Culiacán’ offer a window to the city’s past, its stories and the essence of life at that time.

‘Retrografia de Culiacán’ is positioned as an ode to the history and transformation of the capital of Sinaloa, uniting generations and remembering the importance of preserving collective memory.