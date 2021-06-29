José Juan Macías this week will leave for Madrid to sign his contract with Getafe of Spain, team that has acquired it on loan for one year and paying the hefty amount of money of 6 million dollars, but despite the fact that the departure of a young footballer towards football in Europe is glad, it is a fact that Macías is not going to the old continent at his best.
This was made clearer by the former footballer and current sports analyst Luis Garcia, who said he is glad that a Mexican player goes to Europe at such an early age, however, The way in which he is leaving does not seem the best to him, since he is going at his worst level as a footballer and he does so due to a contractual and business issue rather than a sports one:
“Today his performance is basic, primary. Getafe is an excessive prize, it has to do with a tripartite negotiation, where the end of his contract (with Chivas) has approached and he could emigrate freely and a loan was arranged with a percentage of the letter; the hiring of Macías with Getafe has to do more with a business emergency than with a sports reality. He has no goal, he does not find the finishing position: a forward can say I am finishing and he does not he scores a goal or the rainbow, but he does not have a finishing position “
– Luis Garcia
The Chivas youth squad would be presented on July 5 as a Getafe footballer, hoping to recover that version that was seen in León and can transcend in football in Europe.
