Hobby

Mexico City / 06.20.2021 21:12:44

These days football narratives in Aztec TV They have been ‘suspended’ because the Ajusco television does not have the broadcasting rights of the Copa América and Eurocopa 2021, matches that, for the most part, are broadcast by SKY Sports and, from time to time, through the TUDN signal.

However, some of the main characters of Azteca Deportes remain active on social networks giving their opinion on some of the highlights of these competitions.

LUIS GARCÍA SEND MESSAGE TO COMPETITION

On the occasion of the celebration of Father’s Day, Luis García Postigo, who premiered his documentary series through TV Azteca, took the opportunity to upload several photos on his networks celebrating this holiday with his children.

Similarly, he also known as Dr. García, remembered the competition that they currently hold at the national level with other television stations such as TUDN, Fox Sports or ESPN, uploading a photo with his colleagues Christian Martinoli and Jorge Campos with a strong message : “the parents of the stories …”.

The publication was echoed by his followers, who mostly congratulated him for his work in the media; so far, this photo has more than 6 thousand reactions.

.

.

.