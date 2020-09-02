The Real Mallorca coach has given a very positive assessment of the week-long stay at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, where his team has played three friendly matches with the balance of two victories and one defeat. He is aware of what needs to be improved and hopes that the first signings will arrive to strengthen his team.

The main notable factor on the part of the vermilion coach is the absence of injuries: “the best of always, for me, is that there are no injuries, in preseason an injured is fatal and for me it is essential that there are no injuries, and together with that I keep the good feelings “.

Regarding the last game, with victory over Castellón, Luis García points out that “in the end, with so many changes, it was difficult for us to keep the pressure up and we have gone a little backwards”. However, the Madrilenian emphasizes that “the team is taking what we want, it is more vertical, we reached the top and created quite a few goal situations”, concluding that “I am very happy with the predisposition and attitude”, adding that “there are mistakes that we have to correct, and there are people who have to come, but we have to be patient. “

Finally, and already known the calendar, Luis García Plaza valued the first day against Rayo Vallecano: “a good team that in theory always has to be looking up, although I think that in the Second Division, taking away five or six who love each other. save, everyone else wants to move up; Rayo will be a rival with good players who are going to push us a lot, very intensely and what we hope is to make their debut at home with a victory, something that would be very important. “

The vermilion team will play on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. in Lugo against the Lugo team in the fourth and last friendly match that closes the preseason rehearsals.