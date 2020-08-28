The 2-1 defeat against a First Division like Levante has not worried the vermilion coach Luis García Plaza at all, who is “very happy with everyone, with the attitude, with the desire, with the feeling of having worked things out that we have to keep improving, but I repeat that I am very satisfied. “

Regarding the result of the match, the new Mallorca coach affirms that “I like to win, but the important thing now is that there are no injuries, that is the most important thing at this moment, and from there take into account that we faced the match with five casualties, five players out so we needed to be able to make more changes, but we are happy and I think we are very good. “

Regarding the sensations that the game left him, Luis García is very clear that at this point “they may not be very shot and neither are we, and also, we have played with a player changed position because we lack things, and I have had I had to play with Martin Valjent the whole game and some for 60 minutes when that was not the idea, but even so I think the game has been good, the attitude has been very good and the feelings are good and if we had won with bad feelings , I would not have liked. “

The vermilion coach added to this atypical pre-season situation that “the best thing is that in this rare situation nothing happens to us and that we all get to day 12 in the best conditions, the idea of ​​the team is being seen, we are more aggressive in pressure, trying to play more in the opposite field and we need to be a little more vertical, I like to be more vertical, use more extremes, but they are concepts that we have to get into “.

Before Levante did not play the players who these first days drag some physical discomfort, cases of Russo, Antonio Sánchez, Budimir, Gámez or Stoichkov.

This Saturday, the Majorcan players will have the second test against Tenerife.