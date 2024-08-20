The deep appreciation that Luis García Montero (Granada, Spain, 65 years old) has always felt for Mexico comes from afar and is clear in his work, his vision of the world and his personal experience. It is part of his “sense of belonging,” he says. And this affection has found its correspondence more than ever this year in the North American country. The poet from Granada, director of the Cervantes Institute since 2018, received this Tuesday in Mexico City the Carlos Fuentes Prize for Literary Creation, an award that adds to the Recognition of Excellence that the Chamber of Deputies awarded him in May. Friendship is a round-trip cruise.

The jury for the award, made up of Elena Poniatowska —winner of the previous call—, Élmer Mendoza, Rosa Montero, Beatriz Espejo and Fernando Fernández, has highlighted the Spanish poet’s ability to “turn individual experience into a collective experience”, a commitment to his time that he shared with the author who gives his name to the award. “Although it may not seem like it, they are united by a line that readers of both will discover well, and that is that they do not stop thinking about the place where they are, about the people they live with,” said the representative of Culture of the Government, Marina Núñez Bespalova, during the award ceremony at the Palacio de Bellas Artes. The award is endowed with 125,000 dollars (just over 112,000 euros at the current exchange rate), a diploma and a sculpture by the plastic artist Vicente Rojo, the last one he made for this distinction before passing away in 2021.

García Montero, a disciple of Machado and Cernuda, burst onto the Spanish literary scene in the 1980s with a style that was then sometimes pejoratively described as poetry of experience. Verses like these, You call me, love, I take a taxi / I cross the excessive reality / of February to see youinaugurated a way of relating to lyric poetry that opted for simplicity in language and proximity to the reader, who is easily recognized in words that, far from artifice, speak to him in the language of everyday life.

His collection of poems Separate rooms, of 1994, was the first milestone in a long literary career and the incontestable declaration that his place was alongside the greats of literature. Thanks to it, he won the Loewe Prize that year, with a jury presided by the Mexican poet Octavio Paz, and the National Poetry Prize the following year. But in that book, above all, he found a voice and a poetic universe that closely link him to those of Carlos Fuentes, who in his work This is what I believe in He stated: “I am concerned about a world without witnesses. I am concerned about everything that threatens the continuity of life. All of this is part of politics, of life in community, of citizenship in the cops”.

Aware of this shared civic commitment, García Montero has taken up the challenge in his speech this Tuesday, which he has called Witness of the world, and he declared: “I am a poet, I felt like the heir, in post-Franco Granada, of Federico García Lorca, because I felt like a witness to the world that had killed him and that had to bring him back to life”: “This award is, above all, a recognition of poetry, of this literary form of being witnesses of the world from one’s own human intimacy.” Although his poetic work stands out above all else, the Spaniard has also successfully explored narrative (Tomorrow will not be what God wants either Don’t tell me your lifeamong others) and the essay (A reader named Federico García Lorca either The broken words).

At the morning ceremony, the poet exchanged several jokes with Fuentes’ widow, a smiling Silvia Lemus who arrived after the ceremony had already started due to traffic, and dedicated his opening remarks to his friend, the Mexican journalist Cristina Pacheco, who died in December, and to his wife, the writer Almudena Grandes, who died in 2021. He highlighted their complicity, of which their works have been faithful witnesses in a constant cross-dialogue; their shared political commitment and their love: the greatest example of how intimacy, poetry and politics have been intertwined in his life to form an indistinguishable whole that has at its centre the defence of the word and human dignity.

The poet also called upon Carlos Fuentes, from whom he quoted: “Things do not belong to everyone, but words do; words are the first and natural instance of common property. Therefore, Miguel de Cervantes or James Joyce can only be owners of words to the extent that they are not Cervantes and Joyce, but all of them.” […]”. And he added in his own voice: “Feeling like the owner of words like liberty, equality, justice and fraternity, which are mine because they belong to everyone, is inseparable from my poetic vocation.”

This vocation includes, especially now as director of the Institute, the defense of language as a link between the two continents. “The Atlantic as a bridge and not as an abyss,” he recalled from the speech that Fuentes made when he won the Cervantes Prize in 1987. The dialogue that he has established with the work of the Mexican writer has concluded with his poem One language, with which he thanked UNAM and the Ministry of Culture, promoters of the call, a recognition that had not fallen on the peninsula since 2018, when it was awarded to the Spaniard Luis Goytisolo.More constant than hatred and greed”he read in his closing statement, “Stronger than resentment and prisons, / more heroic than the dream of an army, / more flexible than the sea, / have been the words.”

