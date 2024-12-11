The Asturian coach Luis García became Qatar’s new coach this Wednesday after Tintín Márquez, of whom he was number two, was dismissed, as announced by the Qatari football federation in a statement.

Luis García arrived in the Persian Gulf country after undertaking his first stage as a professional coach at Espanyol, the club that marked him the most throughout his career as a player. The one from Oviedo took over the blue and white team at the end of the 2022-23 season, in which the team ended up being relegated, and was dismissed the following year after 14 games played in the Second Division.

The coach left RCD Espanyol after 26 games with the parakeets in which he recorded ten wins, seven draws and nine losses. He was replaced by Luis Ramis and the Catalan in turn was replaced in the final stretch of the campaign by Manolo González, one of the architects of the promotion and current coach of the blue and white in First Division.

Luis García has been named as the first coach in a sign of the “impact” that Tintín Márquez has left on the Qatari team, as explained by the entity itself. The now new coach expressed his gratitude to both the federation and Tintín Márquez himself for the opportunity to lead the team ahead of the next Gulf Cup.

Tintin Márquez, blanketed by his players after winning the AFC Qatar 2023 Asian Cup. KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

García will debut on December 21 in a match against the United Arab Emirates in the first match of the group stage of the regional competition. As an assistant to Tintín Márquez, he won the Asia Cup this February.