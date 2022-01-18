The historic Mexican ex-soccer player Luis Garcia Postigo He has been recognized for years as one of the most popular sports commentators in Mexico along with his partner Christian Martinoli, who have made a fantastic pair in TV Azteca’s soccer broadcasts.
During his time as a footballer, he wore the jerseys of clubs such as Pumas, América, Chivas, Morelia and Atlético de Madrid, as well as the Mexican team, in addition, with his 188 goals, he could have played in any Mexican soccer team, especially in his best stage in the 90’s.
However, in an interview with The Court of Avelar, ‘The doctor‘ revealed that the Celestes were the team he hated the most at that time.
“I never played for Cruz Azul because they never invited me, and because it was the team that pissed me off the most. those cruzazules that you thought ‘I want to kill these guys,'” he said.
“It was an incredible sporting hatred that I had for Cruz Azul, above any other rival. And they never offered me, but I didn’t like them so much that I don’t know if I would have accepted the offer. My sporting hatred was such, because I recognized in them an avant-garde institution, with the best national and foreign soccer players, it was so fucking bad to play against them and beat them,” he said.
“They had a very brave race. I loved playing against Cruz Azul, I loved playing against Cruz Azul because I knew it was a nuclear war, but they never invited me or I had an approach, that’s why I didn’t play with them”
– Louis Garcia.
