The renowned ex-footballer and analyst of Aztec Sports, Luis Garcia Postigo, criticized the departure of Sebastian Cordova Club América, to arrive at the UANL Tigers led by Miguel Herrera, a coach who showed confidence to the footballer during his time at El Nido.
Through his YouTube channel, the “Doctor“He analyzed the most notorious signings of the Liga MX winter market and dedicated a space to the former player azulcrema and now the new auriazul, who regretted that at the first obstacle he left the Eagles to maintain his” comfort zone and look for cuddles “with Miguel Herrera, who knew him precisely from his azulcrema step, to incorporate him into the university complex.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
“Getting rid of a Mexican soccer player with as many skills as Córdova is complicated, he comes to Tigres and is very happy with his new coach because he knows him and is fine, that will help him, but he should also understand that in life we are not going to be permanently with him. the people who shelter us, pamper us and allow us to do what in other places does not “
– Luis Garcia.
“Debating ideas with people who think differently from me automatically makes you better. Going to the same trenches and shelters causes comfort, a comfort zone and that’s where Sebastián Córdova is, in his comfort zone,” he said.
It was an open secret that the relationship between Santiago Solari Y Sebastian Cordova He was close to being well, the Argentine coach never showed full confidence in the Mexican and was relegating him from the ownership, something that the footballer mentioned in an interview with Channel 6 from Nuevo León, recognizing that there were differences during their time together.
“We had a misunderstanding, as people say, but everyone has their tastes, he is the coach and I the player and if he wants to put someone else, go ahead, I work, my profession is to be a player, he is the coach and now each one has their own (their decisions) “, expressed the azulcrema youth squad.
#Luis #García #charges #Sebastián #Córdova #leaving #America #Tigres
Leave a Reply