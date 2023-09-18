After two decades living in the Big Apple, Luis Galli, the only Peruvian actor who graduated with honors from the Actor’s Studio Drama School The New School University, returns to our country with the mission of exposing Latin talent in an industry as gigantic as from Hollywood and launch a children’s book.

Before immersing himself in art, the national actor and producer, who currently has more than 22 films, 40 plays and 4 television series and several international recognitions, dedicated himself to law, but had a moment of reflection after the death of his grandmother and decided to leave everything, a comfortable and stable life, to venture into his true dream.

“First, I am a lawyer, then I became an actor. I have been a professor at The New School University, for 20 years, in New York, I am also a writer and I have two books published, the first is ‘Missing Woman’, which is a thriller and is almost out of print; The second is called ‘El Bosque de Cucho’, which is authored by my sister. Dancer? Maybe because I like to dance and I did it with Jennifer Lopez. But I am a complete actor who works as a teacher,” he remarked.

—How did you go from being a lawyer to an artist?

—I come from a family of artists and I have always been linked to the arts, but my family didn’t want me to be an artist, that’s why I became a lawyer. Then I won a scholarship and went to England to study environmental law, which precisely has to do with the book ‘El Bosque de Cucho’. I went to work at the UN, in Switzerland, as a lawyer for 10 years. When my grandmother died, I decided to change. In 2001, I traveled to New York and was accepted by three universities and chose the Actor’s Studio to become an artist.

—When you were young, did you think you would achieve all this?

—No, but I always had that worm if I was really happy with what I had studied. When I set my goal, after the death of my grandmother, I said that I did not want to die without making all my dreams come true. This is because of passion and an unconditional love that I have for art. Furthermore, I want to help people, especially low-income children. I want to do acting and English workshops, and give scholarships to some children from Puente Piedra and San Juan de Lurigancho.

He worked as a lawyer at the UN, in Switzerland, for 10 years. However, his true passion was in art. Photo: Carlos Contreras/GLR

—What is life like for a Peruvian far from their country?

—Very complicated and depends on your conditions. It’s the effort you put into your dreams, because if you don’t put effort or discipline into it, nothing comes true. To get hired at the UN in Switzerland, it took me five months as an intern where sometimes I didn’t eat, it was very hard, but when they hired me, I had a lot of zeros in my account. However, I left all that to start from scratch in New York, I had to take out a loan to complete my studies. I worked in places I never thought of as a waiter or at Christmas fairs in New York selling wine boxes. Then, I did a lot of theater and movies where they didn’t pay me, they just gave me credits and a copy of the movie. That’s very common in New York and Los Angeles. It has been 20 years of perseverance and I have several films thanks to that, but it has been a difficult life.

Video with Jennifer Lopez

—How did that meeting with Jennifer Lopez come about?

—It was in 2004, when I had already graduated. An African-American friend tells me that they are looking for a Latin actor who knows how to dance because Jennifer Lopez is coming (to Actor’s Studio). Every two weeks, famous artists such as Bruce Willis, John Travolta, etc. came. It was a list of 850 people auditioning. They made me dance and I won. In the front row was Marc Anthony, Linda Lopez, Jennifer’s sister who is a television reporter, and her mother, who had won the lottery. I deludedly arrived early to rehearse, and the producer told me ‘no’. ‘Do you think a superstar like Jennifer Lopez is going to rehearse with you?’ And that was the first encounter with reality. The recording lasted 4 hours and the program 20 minutes. I was very nervous because there were like 1,000 people, then they called me to interview me and they changed the version saying that she had invited me to dance, and they invented on the websites that I was from Iran, then they said that I had a bigger butt than Jennifer Lopez , I started laughing and said: ‘Could this be the price of fame?’

—You live surrounded by many Hollywood stars, do you have any anecdotes with another celebrity apart from Jennifer Lopez?

—I have several, but the one I remember most was one with John Travolta when they were doing a commercial together. When we were recording I forgot my line and he (Travolta) asked me what happened and I just told him I forgot. Obviously, the commercial never came out because I didn’t remember what I had to say and that made me very angry.

Criticism of Peruvian productions

—With the experience you have, what is your opinion about productions in Peru?

—The competition in the United States is based on auditions. They are totally sure who they choose, and it’s not whoever has the prettiest face.

I think that in Peru there is a lack of good direction, script and editing. The problem is that the issues they address, not all of them, are not relevant to the outside world.

The first season of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sito’ was sold to a foreign network and did not even reach the second month of broadcast. The script they were using did not reach the Latin reality.

We should improve the education of actors because they do not know how to act and only repeat lines, directors who do not propose anything and have no idea about the scripts. The star of every program is the script, the actor is the last wheel on the car. There are good actors, but they need help.

Luis Galli thinks that a good script is the key to success for a production to stand out. Photo: Carlos Contreras/GLR

Tribute to his sister and a book to launch

Luis Galli will present ‘El Bosque de Cucho’, a children’s book that talks about deforestation and co-authored with his deceased sister, on September 23 at the César Vallejo café-bookstore in San Isidro.

“My sister and I are passionate about ecology. She died three years ago. Before leaving, she wrote eight chapters and told me to help her finish it. I wrote about five more chapters. Even the character of the butterfly Marbel is in tribute to her,” he explained.

Likewise, this book will also be presented in its English version on October 11 at the Star Hall Foundation of the New School University, in New York.

More about Luis Galli

As a director, he has staged three plays in New York and one production in Warsaw and has worked as a visiting professor at the Boguslao Linda, Ella Sloboda and Agneska Holland Film Institute.

In 2022, he was awarded best actor for the short film ‘A Stranger at the Funeral’ at the Accolades Global Film Competition. Regarding Peruvian films, Luis Galli received the Latin ACE 2018 Teatro Flamboyan New York, USA, award for best character actor for the series ‘Santa Rosa de Lima’. Likewise, his work was also recognized with the HOLA 2014 Battery Gardens Center New York award, special mention as best actor for the film ‘The Liberator’s Lover’.

Currently, he is a full professor of Spanish and Drama at New School University.

#Luis #Galli #Peruvian #actor #triumphs #York #effort #discipline #accomplished