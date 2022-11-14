Luis Fuentes would have numbered his days in America

After three years of having reached its last final in Mexican soccer, Club América is working for what will be the next Clausura 2023 tournament and the board of directors is analyzing the restructuring that they will carry out to configure a vast and competitive squad for Fernando Ortiz.
In this way, achieve the goal of being champions again and revalidate their quality that has been overwhelming in the regular phase, but that in the final phase has been left behind in recent tournaments.
Therefore, the Azulcremas leaders are aware that they will first have to make a series of important adjustments, in which, in addition to hiring new players, they will also have to do a thorough cleaning and for the moment, there is an element of the starting eleven of the coaching staff that possibly leave the capital institution.
According to recent information from the newspaper RECORDthe Coapa board of directors will look for someone who can relieve Louis Fuentes during this next transfer market. The cited source commented that the reason for said decision would be “a matter of stages that are met.”
In addition, they commented that the issue and physical condition of the experienced left back is not exactly what the team is looking for, since what they want is to rejuvenate the area and therefore, his time at the club would be about to end.
In this way, it is expected that the leaders begin the search for the element that can give this generational change to the position and that can fulfill the responsibility of assuming responsibility in the position.
