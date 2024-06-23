The formal movements have begun within América, this week the club announced the arrivals of Cota and Rodríguez from the ranks of León and confirmed the million-dollar sale of Julián Quiñones to the powerful football team in Saudi Arabia, as well as the loan of Óscar Jiménez to the picture of ‘the beast’ a move that surprised, since the goalkeeper renewed to leave, when everything indicated that he would leave as a free agent, something that did not happen due to a renewal option that will also benefit Luis Fuentes.
Fernando Esquivel reports that in the contracts of the two veterans, who had six active contracts at the beginning of 2024, there was an automatic renewal clause as long as América became two-time champion of the Liga MX and, in addition, both players had minutes in the tournament, as both scenarios were fulfilled, the goalkeeper exercised his power to continue under contract in Coapa although, with the decision to leave for León and everything indicates that Fuentes will follow the same path with his contract.
Although the defender’s continuity has not been confirmed, Luis appeared for the medical tests in Coapa days ago and has been taken into account for the first preseason duels, that is, everything indicates that the full-back and center back will be in the squad. He played for at least six more months, surely and as happened last tournament, as a permanent substitute. At the end of the road, the board will let the player be the owner of his future, if he remains well received, if he leaves, with his head held high.
