🚨🦅 UPDATE. EXCL. Óscar Jiménez executed an automatic renewal option after meeting objectives; two-time championship

In this way, Jiménez leaves renewed and on loan to León. Where there will be mandatory purchase for minutes played or achievement of objectives.

Same… pic.twitter.com/mEShAlauGW

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) June 22, 2024