André Jardine and his players have to close ranks to achieve the dream tournament they have built and are focused on next Sunday's game. However, and as we have told in 90min, for several weeks the board has been working on assembling the squad for 2024 and although the issue of reinforcements is a priority, these must not be finalized without exits. Thus, in the last few hours, the future of Luis Fuentes within the club has been defined.
Carlos Rodrigo Hernández Fox Sports confirms that, regardless of what happens next Sunday, Luis Fuentes will be renewed by the Coapa board for at least six more months after the great tournament that he has completed again with everything and his seniority.
The information confirms that the left back will remain in the team despite the fact that the club is looking for the signing of Omar Campos or Gerardo Arteaga, therefore, the one directly sacrificed would be Salvador Reyes and not the veteran who has been performing above his duties for years. expected in Coapa.
América is already playing the final of the Liga MX with the Tigres team, the duel in the first leg in royal lands closed with a narrow draw courtesy of goals from Ozziel Herrera and Henry Martín. Now, everything will be defined the following Sunday on the Azteca Stadium field, where those from Coapa can end a six-year drought without glory or the cats can achieve the two-time championship.
