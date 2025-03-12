

Luis Freire, coach of Vitoriashowed the cards of a team somewhat unknown to the general public with his draw at Benito Villamarín. A result that was not the one desired by the Verdiblanca parish and that leaves the game of Tour in Guimaraes With everything to decide. “Let’s all join in one voice in search of happiness,” said the Portuguese coach, who wants to encourage his fans to turn the stadium into an impregnable feud for A Betis that has reached Lusas lands with the backpack loaded with illusion and responsibility.

«We know how the adversary plays. We could see it in the match played in Seville and we have prepared knowing that Betis needs victory to get the pass to the next round, as well as us, so none can really speculate with the result, ”he continued. «We have ambition and The fans deserve to do everything we can to try to happen. We are ready to take the pass to the quarterfinals, ”he added. «We are about to make history»Freire stressed.

He Vitoria coach He also alluded to the image offered by his players in the duels against the so -called great of Portugal, such as Benfica, Sporting and Porto. Think that Betis is at that level. «The challenge is huge, but the opportunity is immense. In Seville we knew how to combine the collective game with individual quality. There were good goals and good moves, ”recalled Luis Freire. «There is also this capacity. We want to show that identity and we have to try to be the most vitória and show what we have worked. They are offensive, they beat Las Palmas and Real Madridso they are in good dynamics. We have to know how to defend, suffer, be together and organized, ”he explained.