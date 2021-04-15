A great presentation offered ‘Luis Fonsi’ in his debut season 30 of Yo soy. The participant delighted with one of the most successful songs of the Puerto Rican and won the applause of the jury.

The impersonator was surprised to interpret “Slowly”, one of the catchiest hits of recent years, and captivated with its vocal quality and good performance.

After his performance, Freddy Armas, who plays the Puerto Rican singer, received the congratulations of the jury; however, Katia Palma recommended that she be more fluent on stage.

“I liked the presentation. In fact, for me, the only observation I have to give you, because I have enjoyed it, is that you are very stiff. Luis Fonsi is Puerto Rican; then we need to ‘grease’ that hip so that the pack is complete. Very good vocally ”, declared Palma.

For his part, Ángel López also gave his appreciation and was satisfied with the contestant’s presentation. “It was excellent, very good job, boy” , Held.

However, Mauri Stern did not miss an opportunity to give his comments and mention to the participant that he still has details to be polished in his imitation.

“You are a good opponent, but I’m going to tell you one thing about vocal technique. You sing well in the low and middle part. (…) Be careful with the part of the time, ”said the former Magneto member.

Finally, the Luis Fonsi impersonator was saved from the sentence and will continue to prepare for his next presentation.

