After more than 10 years of Luis Fonsi Y Adamari Lopez ended their relationship, the Puerto Rican singer spoke about how hard it was and how the media pressure affected him. The interpreter of “Despacito” and the presenter were married for four years, from 2006 to 2010.

The separation caused a stir because she was in the process of recovering from breast cancer, a disease that was diagnosed months before marrying Fonsi.

YOU CAN SEE: Luis Fonsi arrives in Peru with his tour “Perfect Night Tour 2022”

The difficulty of your breakup

In an interview with Martín Cárcamo from the Chilean program “De tú a tú”, the artist revealed hard facets of his life. “Thank God I have not had a tragedy, but on a personal level I have had my ups and downs. And that has hardened me, it has helped me to mature, to appreciate things and to see life in a different light”.

The television presenter consulted him about “something that has hit him emotionally.” There Luis Fonsi commented on his breakup: “A divorce is not fun for anyone.”

In addition, he explained that it was more complicated due to the media at the time and the pressure of the public and the press. “Many people have gone through that, I do not go into many details because it is a very sensitive issue, but doing it publicly is twice as difficult because you have personal pain and having to show your face and be asked when you do not want to talk about it. ”.

YOU CAN SEE: Luis Fonsi in Peru: find out the price of tickets for the concert and dates of sale

The new couples of Fonsi and Adamari

After the breakup, each one returned to rebuild their lives. Luis Fonsi began a new relationship with model Águeda López in 2011 and it didn’t take many months for the couple to have their first daughter. In September 2014, the Spanish singer and model were married in Napa County, California, and in December 2016 they enlarged the family with their second child. This year, the spouses will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary.

On the other hand, Adamari López recovered from cancer and in 2011 she met Toni Costa in Univision’s “Look who’s dancing” contest. Four years later, the two welcomed their first and only daughter. However, in May 2021 they ended their relationship.