Claudia Bavel It has been one of the great protagonists of the last week in the social chronicle of our country. After they came to light Your relationship with Iker Casillas and his conversations with married players like Joaquín Sánchez, who have also precipitated that new infidelities come to light, the passage through ‘Friday!’ of the adult film actress It was one of the most anticipated events of the week, and it wasn’t for less.

During his speech at the Telecinco program, the model of Onlyfans He did not hesitate to bring to light more nombres of the world of football with those who would have had conversations. One of the last to be mentioned in space has been the Luis Figoabout which the Catalan already spoke during her first appearance in the program.

‘Friday!’ relates Luis Figo to Claudia Bavel

It was one of the presenters, Beatriz Archidona, who brought to the fore Míchel Salgado. As they reported, Bavel met both white ex -soccer players During an event in Barcelonato which he went thanks to his relationship with the former speech of the National Team.

«In that event he introduces you to Míchel Salgado and Luis Figo. To the two players, right? What is the two? I mean that We know this because you have told itthat at that time he introduces you to the two companions, ”asked the driver of Mediaset’s space to his interviewee, who He did not want to affirm or deny this meeting nor any other type of relationship with both.









What the adult content creator confirmed was the name of another of the players with whom he had been chatting: «In plan, it’s vinicius, he speaks a lot. I know him personally in Barcelona and nothing, all cordial. The only thing that We have not had anything»The Catalan revealed when asked about other possible relationships.

Luis Figo loads against Claudia Bavel and announces legal measures

Although he did not rule on these possible insinuations, Luis Figo has done so through his social networks, where has exploded against Claudia Bavel and also against the program. In his X (formerly Twitter) account, the former Real Madrid soccer player has described the young woman as “trash” and has threatened with legal actions For these false accusations.

«But is garbage about what’s going on? They should wash their mouth before they refer to my person. I will take legal measures Consequently with this defamatory information, ”said the Gallic striker, who has also shared a ‘Friday!’ in which they refer to the public characters with which it could have had more than a friendship.

But is it garbage what’s going?

They should wash their mouth before they refer to me !!!

I will take legal media accordingly with this defamatory information.

pic.twitter.com/cq79rxyky8 – Luís Figo (@luisfigo) March 1, 2025

Like other colleagues with whom Claudia Bavel, the former soccer player has been related He has been married for more than two decades. His wife is Swedish model Helen Svedinnext to the one who has had three daughters: Daniela, 25; Martina, 22; and Stella, 20.