Luís Figo has raised his voice again to deny any relationship with Claudia Bavel, after his name was mentioned in Friday. Onlyfans’s model claimed to have coincided with former soccer player and Míchel Salgado in an event, which triggered a wave of speculation. However, the Portuguese soon react, categorically denying rumors and announcing legal actions.

Through your X account, The former player leaves no doubt about his anger: “But this garbage of what are you going? They should wash their mouth before they refer to my person !!! I will take legal measures accordingly with this defamatory information.” The words of the former sportsman led Bavel to issue a statement, through his agency Yola Berrocal Management, in which he clarified his words and apologized.

This Monday, in statements to the program LateFigo referred to the subject again, insisting that its name has been used without foundation.

“It makes me laugh because that person was with a friend of mine and wraps me in all this. Not everything goes to continue in the show. I have family and children, so he will have to demonstrate what he says in the courts, “he said in a conversation with the reporter Álex Álvarez, as explained by Magacin.

The Portuguese too He denied having had contact with Bavel before the event in questionhighlighting that his presence there was merely circumstantial: “I did not know who this person is until I agreed in an event of a sponsor of mine in which there were a thousand people and I had never seen it or knew who it is and it is not true that I tried to seduce it.”