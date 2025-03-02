Claudia Bavel One of the main protagonists of the Spanish Social Chronicle has become during the last weeks. After having related the adult content actress with former soccer players like Iker Casillas or Joaquín Sánchez, Luís Figo has been one of the last names of the sport that has come to the forefrontalthough the Portuguese has sharply denied any communication, and has threatened with legal actions.

Bavel is one of the most successful adult content actresses in recent years. With her performance through the Onlyfans platform, the Barcelona said Receive income of “about 20,000 euros per month” During the pandemic, although he subsequently retired thanks to accumulated fortune, and since then he has dedicated himself to other financial activities, such as investment.

In the program FridayBavel was as a guest to answer questions about her tumultuous sentimental life. One of the issues presented by one of the presenters brought to the arena the names of Míchel Salgado and Luís Figoand despite the fact that the actress did not confirm having been with any, The Portuguese publicly showed his rejection of the discussion.

“But this garbage is going? They should wash their mouth before they refer to my person !!! I will take legal media accordingly with this defamatory information”Figo replied through his X account (formerly Twitter).

Bavel has copied the news of the heart during the last weeks for its alleged relationships with various recognized names, since Iker Casillas to Joaquín, passing through Kiko Rivera or Vinícius, whom he lied in the program previously highlighted.